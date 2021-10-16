Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SGAM stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 179,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 450,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

