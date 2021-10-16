SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $424.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $335.00 to $424.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.62.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $354.50 on Friday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of SEA by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

