scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

SCPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 609,002 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.