Scotiabank Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

