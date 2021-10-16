Scotiabank Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$4.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

