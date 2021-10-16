Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.