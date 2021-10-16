Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 89,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,155,971 shares.The stock last traded at $17.78 and had previously closed at $17.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.