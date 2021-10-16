Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $89.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

