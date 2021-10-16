Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

