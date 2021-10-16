Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STSA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

STSA opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $17,716,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,283,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

