Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ STRC opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

