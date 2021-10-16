SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.00 ($158.82).

Shares of SAP opened at €126.28 ($148.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €134.34 ($158.05).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

