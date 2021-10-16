Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of SC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

