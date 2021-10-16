Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFT stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

