Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $992.43

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 992.43 ($12.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), with a volume of 446,741 shares changing hands.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 992.43.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

