SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $387,166.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00005488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $387,166.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00110955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.86 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.03 or 0.06232716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,887,411 coins and its circulating supply is 916,563 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

