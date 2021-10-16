Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.