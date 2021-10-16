Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to “Outperform”

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

ENI stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of -314.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

