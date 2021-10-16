Royal Bank of Canada Trims AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Target Price to $16.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 650,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after acquiring an additional 554,742 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

