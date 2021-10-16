Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

HNSBF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

