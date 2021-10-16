Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 8.1%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 109,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,003,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Truist cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Root by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

