Roche’s (RHHBY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.71.

RHHBY opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $334.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Roche by 262.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 94.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the first quarter worth $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

