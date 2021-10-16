RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of RingCentral worth $47,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -159.03 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock worth $24,212,507 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

