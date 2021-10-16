Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post $35.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the lowest is $35.60 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,549.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $153.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $288,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 114,917 shares of company stock worth $2,474,961. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPX opened at $25.96 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

