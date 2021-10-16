Richard M. Robinow Buys 633,750 Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) Stock

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) insider Richard M. Robinow acquired 633,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £44,362.50 ($57,959.89).

Shares of LON:RE opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.82.

R.E.A. Company Profile

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

