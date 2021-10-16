Richard M. Robinow Buys 633,750 Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) Stock

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) insider Richard M. Robinow acquired 633,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £44,362.50 ($57,959.89).
Shares of LON:RE opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.82.
R.E.A. Company Profile
