Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

RHM stock opened at €86.46 ($101.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.90. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

