Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

