Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 4%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 11,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 455,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

RVNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

