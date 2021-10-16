Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

RVNC stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

