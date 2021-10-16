Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 21,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

