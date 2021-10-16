Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in September

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RTOKY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

