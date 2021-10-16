Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

REGI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

