Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.00 ($44.71).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.17.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

