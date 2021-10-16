RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of RNR opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

