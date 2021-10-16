Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.83 and last traded at $34.52. 8,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 697,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

