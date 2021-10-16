Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,425 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $22.43 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

