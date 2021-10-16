Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.95

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.95 and traded as high as $146.09. Regal Beloit shares last traded at $144.25, with a volume of 974,328 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 377.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 40.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

