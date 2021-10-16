RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 553,142 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

