Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

