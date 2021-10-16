Raymond James Weighs in on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.15 price target on the stock.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.12.

Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.79 million and a PE ratio of -16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.51.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.