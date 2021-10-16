Raymond James Trims IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Target Price to $3.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.53.

IAG stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 16.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 61.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,981 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

