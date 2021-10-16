Raymond James Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FQVLF. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

