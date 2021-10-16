Raymond James Increases Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$14.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.