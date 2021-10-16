Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,614,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $120.42 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.