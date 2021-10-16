Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $23.06

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $23.90. Range Resources shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 35,326 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

