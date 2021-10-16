Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.924 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

