Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Update

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 142,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Rallybio stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. Research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

