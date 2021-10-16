Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.27. 1,358,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Radian Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

