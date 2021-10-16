Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $128.24 on Thursday. Quidel has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

