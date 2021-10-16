Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,487 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.